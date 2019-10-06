Fipkart to Saffola: Big brands play by small-town rules in wooing customers

Run through the ads urging people to come out and celebrate (and open up their wallets) this festive season and it is impossible to miss the imprint of small town India.

Be it in the large families looking for something for everyone in Amazon’s advertising or Flipkart’s celebrity laden storylines that has Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhat and a host of other actors and sportspersons emphasising the steal that the deals offer. Consider the ongoing digital campaign for Saffola (the edible oils brand from Marico) that seeks to further awareness about heart ailments, or the one for ...