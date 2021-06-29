Five drugmakers to jointly start local trial of Merck & Co's Covid-19 drug

-
ALSO READ
US drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO in June-end
Kochi firm PNB Vesper Life completes phase 2 clinical trial of Covid drug
Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's Covid-19 drug
Activists raise red flag around Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trial in Bhopal
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
-
(Reuters) -Five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said on Tuesday they would jointly conduct a clinical trial in India for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19 in non-hospitalised patients.
Between March and April, each of these companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir, hastening its availability in India to address a new wave of infections in the country.
The partnership gave the companies license to make and supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April.
On Tuesday, the Indian companies said they would jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the clinical trial in the country, expected to take place between June and September this year in 1,200 patients.
The trial will be conducted following the approval of its protocol by the Drugs Controller General of India and the companies will independently approach regulatory authorities for approval to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India after the trial's completion.
Coronavirus cases in India have declined from a devastating peak in April and May. However, health experts have said that the country should brace for a third wave by October.
Molnupiravir is currently being tested in a global late-stage study by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with the data from the study expected in the fall of 2021.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU