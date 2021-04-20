Flipkart hyperlocal service goes to 6 new cities, promises 90-min delivery

-
ALSO READ
Zomato's valuation crosses $5.4 billion, after raising $250 million
Zomato to soon deliver dietary, skin supplements, says CEO Deepinder Goyal
Quick Heal zooms 8%, hits 52-wk high as board to consider buyback proposal
E-commerce firms flouting FDI rules, must be deal with: Trade group
Swiggy's revenue jumps 115% to Rs 2,776 cr, losses up 61% to Rs 3,768 cr
-
Flipkart said on Tuesday it has expanded its hyperlocal service to six new cities, seeking customers for doorstep delivery of daily essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.
Flipkart Quick is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune and will go to other cities this year gradually, said the company.
“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice-president, Flipkart. “It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers.”
He said Flipkart remains committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to the customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship.
Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.
Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the best quality fruits and vegetables at a great value. Shadowfax,
Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU