Flipkart hyperlocal service goes to 6 new cities, promises 90-min delivery

said on Tuesday it has expanded its hyperlocal service to six new cities, seeking customers for of daily essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

Quick is now available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune and will go to other cities this year gradually, said the company.

“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice-president, “It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers.”

He said Flipkart remains committed to creating solutions that will not only deliver greater value to the customers but also boost local farmers and suppliers apart from providing a fillip to entrepreneurship.

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the best quality fruits and vegetables at a great value. Shadowfax,

Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.