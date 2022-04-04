Flipkart launches rural area- and women-focused Flipkart Foundation

-
ALSO READ
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
Raising capital the biggest challenge for women-led MSMEs in India: Indifi
PwC's Ranen Banerjee on Budget expectations for MSMEs and more
-
Walmart-backed homegrown e-commerce giant, The Flipkart Group, announced that it has constituted and has launched the Flipkart Foundation with focus on rural areas and providing equitable access to growth opportunities for women and other disadvantaged communities, the Flipkart Foundation aims to positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade.
Flipkart Foundation’s operations are grant-based, with contributions from the Flipkart Group and through the ‘Charity Checkout’ feature available on Flipkart platforms, which provides an easy and seamless way for philanthropic giving.
The Foundation was formally launched in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Minister of State for Rural Development and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in the presence of Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs officer, Flipkart Group, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart, among other senior officials from the government and Flipkart.
Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “The Flipkart Foundation is our commitment to engage with diverse stakeholders to enable transformational development work for society and the economy. We have set audacious targets for the Foundation and aim to influence 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the coming decade across a wide array of areas by utilising our learnings over the years.”
Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “While India is full of opportunities, there is a need to drive equitable growth. To help drive this, it is important for businesses to offer support to underprivileged sections of society to make them a part of the country’s growth story.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU