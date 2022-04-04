Flipkart launches rural area- and women-focused Flipkart Foundation

Walmart-backed homegrown e-commerce giant, The Group, announced that it has constituted and has launched the Foundation with focus on rural areas and providing equitable access to growth opportunities for and other disadvantaged communities, the Foundation aims to positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade.

Flipkart Foundation’s operations are grant-based, with contributions from the Flipkart Group and through the ‘Charity Checkout’ feature available on Flipkart platforms, which provides an easy and seamless way for philanthropic giving.

The Foundation was formally launched in New Delhi by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Minister of State for Rural Development and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, in the presence of Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs officer, Flipkart Group, Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart, among other senior officials from the government and Flipkart.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “The Flipkart Foundation is our commitment to engage with diverse stakeholders to enable transformational development work for society and the economy. We have set audacious targets for the Foundation and aim to influence 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the coming decade across a wide array of areas by utilising our learnings over the years.”

Virendra Kumar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, said, “While India is full of opportunities, there is a need to drive equitable growth. To help drive this, it is important for businesses to offer support to underprivileged sections of society to make them a part of the country’s growth story.”