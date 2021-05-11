Flipkart to add 8 lakh sq ft warehousing space for grocery infrastructure

Walmart-owned on Tuesday said it plans to expand its fulfilment centre capacity for grocery by more than 8 lakh sq ft over the next three months across Delhi, Kolkata and other cities.

The additional fulfilment centre capacity will help cater to over 73,000 grocery orders per day, a statement said.

" plans to step up supply chain infrastructure for its grocery business and add over 8 lakh sq ft of space through five new fulfilment centres over the next three months.

"With this additional infrastructure, the marketplace will bring the ease of online grocery shopping to more users across the country," a statement said.

Flipkart Grocery offers over 7,000 products across more than 200 categories - ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery and personal care.

Flipkart said with the current grocery fulfilment centre network spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad among other cities, it serves close to 64,000 orders a day.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.

"During these challenging times, e-commerce has emerged as a safe means of making purchases. Customer safety is at the centre of the Flipkart group's efforts and our new grocery supply chain infrastructure will help us serve more customers in the country who can order daily essentials seamlessly and avail of contactless delivery," Flipkart Vice President - Grocery Smrithi Ravichandran said.

She added that the company is continuously engaging with brand and marketplace partners to ensure stock availability across the country.

Last month, Flipkart had announced the expansion of its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to six new cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune - to provide consumers access to order daily essentials such as fruits and vegetables and get delivery within 90 minutes.

