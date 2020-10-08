JUST IN
Forbes India Rich List 2020: Ambani dominance continues; see full list

With a global health crisis raging, listed pharma entrepreneurs fared well while those with interests in real estate suffered

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Ambani tops for the 13th year

1 / 7
 

Ambani stands at Number 1 for the 13th year, added $37.3 billion to his fortune—a rise of 73 per cent—to a net worth of $88.7 billion. 

Gautam Adani retains the second spot

2 / 7
 

Gautam Adani maintains his position at  Number 2 with a 61 per cent boost in his net worth to $25.2 billion. Unfazed by the pandemic-induced travel slowdown, Adani acquired a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai airport, the country’s second-busiest. 

Shiv Nadar jumps three places to No. 3

3 / 7
 

Tech tycoon Shiv Nadar, who ceded the post of chairman of HCL Technologies in July to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, jumped three places to Number 3 with $20.4 billion. 

Others in top 10 list

4 / 7
Photo: Radhakishan Damani

 

#4. Radhakishan Damani: $15.4 billion
#5. Hinduja brothers: $12.8 billion
#6. Cyrus Poonawalla: $11.5 billion
#7. Pallonji Mistry: $11.4 billion
#8.Uday Kotak: $11.3 billion
#9.Godrej family: $11 billion
#10.Lakshmi Mittal: $10.3 billion

 

Pharma entrepreneurs faring well

5 / 7
Photo: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

With a global health crisis raging, listed pharma entrepreneurs fared well.  Wealth of Cyrus Poonawalla, whose privately held Serum Institute of India—led by his son Adar—has joined the race to produce Covid-19 vaccines, was up 26 per cent to $11.5 billion.  The biggest percentage gainer on the list was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, which is set to start phase 4 trials of a potential Covid-19 drug. Her wealth nearly doubled to $4.6 billion.

List of newcomers

6 / 7
Photo: Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, cofounder of Info Edge (India), which owns popular job and property websites; siblings Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, co-founders of discount stock brokerage Zerodha Broking; and three specialty chemicals producers: Vinod Saraf, founder of Vinati Organics, Arun Bharat Ram, the patriarch of SRF, and brothers Chandrakant and Rajendra Gogri of Aarti Industries are some of the newcomers joining the list.

Pandemic-hit droppers

7 / 7
Photo: Kishore Biyani

More than a third of the listees saw their wealth decline, notably those working in real estate, including Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, who sold the bulk of his debt-laden retail empire to Ambani’s Reliance Retail in August.


First Published: Thu, October 08 2020. 08:19 IST

