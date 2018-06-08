JUST IN
Foreign investor sells 570,000 PVR shares worth Rs 750 million

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,332.15, valuing the transaction at Rs 755.3 million

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Foreign investor Baron Emerging Markets Fund today sold 5,67,000 shares of leading multiplex operator PVR for over Rs 750 million, through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available with the leading exchange BSE, Baron disposed of 5,67,000 shares or 1.21 per cent stake in PVR.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,332.15, valuing the transaction at Rs 755.3 million.

Latest shareholding data with the BSE showed that Baron held 7,35,000 lakh shares or 1.57 per cent stake in PVR, as of April 13, 2018.

Among the buyers of the shares were DB International (Asia), TT Asia-Pacific Equity Fund, TT Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Jana Emerging Markets Share Trust and Lockheed Martin Corporation Master Retirement Fund.

Shares of PVR settled for the day on the BSE at Rs 1,408.95, up 6.02 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Fri, June 08 2018. 21:20 IST

