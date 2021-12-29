Foxconn's dorms for India workers do not meet Apple standards: Spokesperson

-
ALSO READ
Foxconn Group to restructure management at India iPhone plant
Foxconn plant in Tamil Nadu to stay shut this week after protests: Report
Apple supplier Foxconn may launch first electric vehicle on Oct 18
Food poisoning at Foxconn's India unit triggers protest, dozens detained
TN directs Foxconn to upgrade infra facilities for employees at unit
-
(Reuters) - Apple Inc found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees at its supplier Foxconn's plant in southern India do not meet its standards, a spokesperson said.
"Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments," an Apple spokesperson said.
"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU