Foxconn's dorms for India workers do not meet Apple standards: Spokesperson

(Reuters) - Inc found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees at its supplier Foxconn's plant in southern India do not meet its standards, a spokesperson said.

"Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments," an spokesperson said.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented."

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)