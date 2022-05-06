GE Shipping net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 189 cr in March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Despite teething issues, e-filing process largely smooth: CBDT spokesperson
Over 4.67 cr Income Tax Returns filed on new e-filing portal of I-T dept
Changes in Income Tax return filing that you must know before setting out
46.4 million income tax returns filed amid portal glitch complaints
-
Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a 285.71 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 189 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, GE Shipping said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 3,669 crore, from Rs 3,568 crore in the year-ago period.
In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of private placement during a period of one year.
The board also appointed Shivshankar Menon, T N Ninan and Uday Shankar as additional and independent directors with effect from May 6, 2022 for a tenure of 3 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU