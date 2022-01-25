GE T&D India to sell global engineering biz to GEIIPL for Rs 140 crore

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
India vs England Tests full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India elects to bat, field an unchanged playing 11
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
-
GE T&D India Ltd board has approved a proposal to sell its Global Engineering Operations Division (GEOD Business) to GE India Industrial Private Ltd (GEIIPL) via a slump sale for a cash consideration of Rs 140.6 crore.
"The company has, in the meeting of its board of directors that was held on January 24, 2022, agreed to sell its Global Engineering Operations Division (India for Global) (GEOD Business) to GE India Industrial Private Ltd (GEIIPL) (a related party) together with the assets and manpower comprised therein along with its corresponding liabilities by way of a slump sale on an "as is where is" basis," a BSE filing said.
The GEIIPL (the buyer) is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956, and it is a part of the General Electric Group.
As per the filing, the lump sum consideration for sale is Rs 140.6 crore and the Business Transfer Agreement is expected to be executed by January 31, 2022.
The expected date of completion of sale is March 31, 2022, subject to satisfaction of identified conditions precedents and approval of shareholders of the Company for the related party transaction with GEIIPL.
The GEOD Business provides engineering services (including engineering support for tendering, project support and product design) to the global affiliates of GE Grid Solutions. The said business contributes to less than 2.2 per cent of the total revenue of the Company and is non-core to the Company's business.
GE T&D India had turnover of Rs 3,452.37 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and net worth of Rs 1,122.68 crore as at March 31, 2021.
The GEOD Business had a turnover of Rs 72.57 crore out of total turnover of Rs 3452.37 crore of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2021 which is less than 2.2 per cent of the total turnover.
The net book value of the fixed assets of the GEOD Business was Rs 10.31 crore as at March 31, 2021, which is less than one per cent of the net worth of the Company of Rs. 1122.68 crore as on March 31, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU