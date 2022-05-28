Godfrey Phillips India Q4 profit up 9% to Rs 103.88 cr, income up 2.84%

JUST IN
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 9.07 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 103.88 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22.

New Delhi 

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was at Rs 769.10 crore, up 2.61 per cent, as compared with Rs 749.51 crore a year ago.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.24 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income was up 2.84 per cent to Rs 877.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 853.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips' total expenses were at Rs 737.72 crore, up 1.38 per cent in Q4 FY2021-22, as against Rs 727.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was at Rs 769.10 crore, up 2.61 per cent, as compared with Rs 749.51 crore a year ago.

While revenue from retail and related products was marginally down to Rs 83.20 crore as against Rs 83.52 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, it said.

Godfrey Phillips operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.

For the fiscal year ended in March 2022, Godfrey Phillips India's net profit was up 16.20 per cent at Rs 438.06 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 376.98 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its total income was at Rs 3,342.68 crore in 2021-22. This is 8.52 per cent higher than Rs 3,080.02 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published: Sat, May 28 2022. 19:46 IST

