Godfrey Phillips India Q4 profit up 9% to Rs 103.88 cr, income up 2.84%

-
ALSO READ
Philips launches 3-in-1 air purifier with built-in heater at Rs 32,995
Philips sees Q4 earning dipping 40% due to part shortage, ventilator recall
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips appoints Sharad Aggarwal as CEO
Centrum Broking gives 'buy' call for Godfrey Phillips India, UPL
LG ToneFree to Philips Fresh Air Mask, interesting devices launched in 2021
-
Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 9.07 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 103.88 crore for the January-March quarter of 2021-22.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.24 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income was up 2.84 per cent to Rs 877.77 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 853.48 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Godfrey Phillips' total expenses were at Rs 737.72 crore, up 1.38 per cent in Q4 FY2021-22, as against Rs 727.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was at Rs 769.10 crore, up 2.61 per cent, as compared with Rs 749.51 crore a year ago.
While revenue from retail and related products was marginally down to Rs 83.20 crore as against Rs 83.52 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal, it said.
Godfrey Phillips operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.
For the fiscal year ended in March 2022, Godfrey Phillips India's net profit was up 16.20 per cent at Rs 438.06 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 376.98 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its total income was at Rs 3,342.68 crore in 2021-22. This is 8.52 per cent higher than Rs 3,080.02 crore in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU