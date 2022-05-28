Inox Wind Q4 net loss widens to Rs 256 crore due to lower revenues

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 63.95 cr in December quarter
Inox Wind Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 90 crore
High cost, challenges: Why offshore wind energy potential remains untapped
PVR-Inox combined pipeline at 2,000 screens; plan to double in seven years
Inox Green Energy Services scraps IPO plans; withdraws draft papers
-
Inox Wind has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 255.76 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues.
The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income in the quarter dropped to Rs 183.92 crore from Rs 295.46 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 429.80 crore, as against Rs 307.12 crore loss in FY21.
Total income in the fiscal too declined to Rs 708.14 crore from Rs 783.42 crore in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU