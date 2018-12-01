JUST IN
Google is considering shut down of messaging app Hangouts in 2020: Report

The company also shut down Google+ because of lackluster performance

ANI  |  California 

Google

Google revamped Hangouts seems to have failed too. Rumors indicate that the company is considering either to launch or shutdown a messaging app. In the latter case scenario, it could be Google Hangouts.

According to a report on 9to5 Google, Google Hangouts as a consumer product will come to an end in 2020.

Google Hangouts matured from the earlier Google Talk or GChat app. Recently, the company also shut down Google+ because of lackluster performance.
First Published: Sat, December 01 2018. 13:00 IST

