Google is considering shut down of messaging app Hangouts in 2020: Report

-
ALSO READ
From Google Pay to Google Go apps: Key takeaways from Google for India 2018
Here's how penalty-hit Google tried to tweak Android deals to placate EU
Google Maps not only about navigating: Here's how it's innovating for India
'Search' for the future: Google brings AI, more visuals to its site
Phone makers in Europe to pay Google $40 per device to carry Google's apps
-
Google revamped Hangouts seems to have failed too. Rumors indicate that the company is considering either to launch or shutdown a messaging app. In the latter case scenario, it could be Google Hangouts.
According to a report on 9to5 Google, Google Hangouts as a consumer product will come to an end in 2020.
Google Hangouts matured from the earlier Google Talk or GChat app. Recently, the company also shut down Google+ because of lackluster performance.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU