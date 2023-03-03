JUST IN
Vistara starts Mumbai-Dammam flight; second Saudi destination after Jeddah
Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani
Google Keep's new feature lets users pin notes to home screen on Android

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature on its note-taking service 'Google Keep' that will allow users to "pin" a note or list to their home screen on Android devices

Topics
Google | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out a new feature on its note-taking service 'Google Keep' that will allow users to "pin" a note or list to their home screen on Android devices.

Also, the pinned notes can be edited in the Keep application with a single tap, the tech giant said in a Workspace Updates blogpost on Thursday.

"Lists enable you to toggle checkboxes directly on the note without having to open the Keep app."

The pinned notes and lists will also reflect the background colours and reminders present within the Keep application.

Moreover, a collaborator icon will appear at the bottom of the note to indicate when it is a shared note between two or more people.

This feature doesn't have admin control.

"By giving you quick and easy access to your most important notes and lists on your home screen, we hope this feature increases your productivity while using the Keep app," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:22 IST

