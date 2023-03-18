Google working on new 'Video Unblur' tool for upcoming smartphone Pixel 8

-
Tech giant Google is reportedly working on a new "Video Unblur" tool for its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone.
The Video Unblur tool will make the users' videos crisp and clear, reports 9To5Google.
With the help of machine learning, this tool is expected to give previously captured videos a sharper appearance.
The "Photo Unblur" tool in Google Photos which leverages the machine learning capabilities of the Tensor chip to sharpen photographs was introduced with the launch of the Pixel 7 series.
Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will come with an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features the staggered high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.
The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM.
Also, the Pro model is likely to offer a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer a standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 16:19 IST
