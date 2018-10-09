Govt exempts wireless chargers, low range devices from licensing norms

The has exempted devices that operate in low-frequency range such as bluetooth, chargers, internet-of-things products, medical devices etc from licensing requirement.

"...no licence shall be required by any person to establish, maintain, work, possess or deal in any equipment for the purpose of usage of very low power Devices or equipments for in the 302 to 435 KHz (kilohertz), 855 to 1050 KHz and 1.89 to 2.31 frequency bands on non-interference, non-protection and shared (non-exclusive) basis...," a government notification said.

The move is seen as the government's efforts to push ease of doing business for adoption of new technologies like internet of things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

said that the liberalisation move of the DoT improves ease of doing business substantially for mobile phones, devices, wifi devices, IoT products etc.

"This is particularly significant for easing business for the burgeoning smart industry for both in industrial and consumer applications," Mohindroo said.