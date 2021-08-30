Govt extends tenure of Bank of India executive director Rajagopal by 2 yrs

-
State-run Bank of India on Monday said the government has extended the term of its executive director P R Rajagopal by two years.
The central government vide notification No. dated 26 August 2021 extended the term of office of P R Rajagopal, Executive Director of the Bank for a period of two years, beyond his currently notified term or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
His current term was to expire on February 28, 2022.
The government last week extended the term of executive directors of various public sector banks.
It also extended the terms of MD & CEOs of Punjab National Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.
