Govt reaps over Rs 6,600 crore as dividend from dozen Central PSEs

-
ALSO READ
Operating CPSEs' net profit declines 34.6% to Rs 93,295 crore
Power CPSEs capital expenditure rises 47% to Rs 40,000 crore in Apr-Dec
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Govt receives Rs 566 crore as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs
Four CPSEs pay Rs 5,155 crore dividend to govt: DIPAM Secretary
-
The government has received about Rs 6,600 crore as dividend tranches from a dozen Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), including GAIL, NMDC and Power Grid.
"Government has received about Rs 972 crore and Rs 2506 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited as Dividend tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet on Monday.
Besides, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, HLL Lifecare Ltd, FAGMIL and NSIC have given Rs 351 crore, Rs 149 crore, Rs 19 crore, Rs 12 crore and Rs 31 crore as dividend tranches, respectively.
"Government has received about Rs 1605 crore and Rs 913 crore from NMDC and GAIL respectively as Dividend tranches," he said in another tweet.
About Rs 42 crore, Rs 26 crore and Rs 25 crore were received from Central Warehousing Corporation, National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation and WAPCOS, he said.
In aggregate, the government received Rs 6,651 crore as dividend on Monday from these 12 companies. With this, total proceeds from dividend from public sector enterprises reached close to Rs 40,000 crore for FY22 so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU