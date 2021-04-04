Govt sanctions over Rs 25,000 cr to 114,000 accounts under 'Stand-Up India'

-
ALSO READ
I-T exemption under LTC cash voucher scheme: All you need to know
PLI scheme to boost India's manufacturing output by $520 bn in 5 yrs: PM
PLI scheme: Lava seeks to reboot with first locally made smartphone
Govt working on multiple fronts to make India a manufacturing hub: Kant
India looks to greater participation from Japan in PLI scheme: DPIIT Scy
-
Centre has sanctioned an amount of Rs 25,586 crore under the 'Stand-Up India' scheme to over 1.14 lakh accounts up to March 23 since the inception of the scheme.
A total of Rs 3,335.87 crore has been sanctioned for 16,258 borrowers from the Scheduled Castes category under the schemed, followed by Rs 1,049.72 crore for the 4,970 borrowers in the Scheduled Tribes category, said an official statement.
Similarly, the government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 21,200.77 crore for 93,094 women borrowers under the scheme.
A total of Rs 25,586.37 has been sanctioned to 1,14,322 accounts.
Stand up India scheme was launched on April 5, 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at grassroots level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation. This scheme has been extended up to 2025.
The objective of the scheme to promote entrepreneurship amongst women, Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories, to help them in starting a greenfield enterprise in trading, manufacturing and services sector, by both ready and trainee borrowers.
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU