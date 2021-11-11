Hate speech content decreasing on Facebook, Instagram, says Meta

-
-
Newly-branded company Meta has claimed that the prevalence of hate speech on Facebook continued to decrease for the fourth quarter in a row this year. The company also revealed, for the first time, that hate speech prevalence on Instagram was 0.02 per cent for the third quarter (Q3).
In the September quarter (Q3), it was 0.03 per cent or 3 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content on Facebook, down from 0.05 per cent or 5 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content in Q2.
"We continue to see a reduction in hate speech due to our improvements in our technology and ranking changes that reduce problematic content in News Feed, including through improved personalization," Meta said in a statement.
The social network removed 13.6 million pieces of content on Facebook for violating its violence and incitement policy.
"On Instagram, we removed 3.3 million pieces of this content with a proactive detection rate of 96.4 per cent," Meta said.
In Q3, the prevalence of bullying and harassment content was 0.14-0.15 per cent or between 14 and 15 views of bullying and harassment content per 10,000 views of content on Facebook.
On Instagram, it was 0.05-0.06 per cent or between 5 and 6 views per 10,000 views of content on Instagram.
"We removed 9.2 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Facebook, with a proactive rate of 59.4 per cent. We removed 7.8 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Instagram with a proactive rate of 83.2 per cent," the company noted.
