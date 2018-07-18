HCL Tech, Sumeru Equity Partners acquire $330 mn acquisition of Actian corp

IT firm on Wednesday said it has completed the $ 330-million acquisition of US-based in partnership with (SEP).

"...the closing conditions, including receipt of US Government HSR (Hart-Scott- Rodino) Antitrust approvals, have been met and accordingly, the aforesaid acquisition has been completed with effect from July 17, 2018," said in a BSE filing.

It added that HCL had voluntarily filed for approval of (Committee on Foreign Investment in the US), whose approval is awaited.

"...the company has voluntarily filed for approval of CFIUS, which approval is awaited and for which certain consideration has been withheld in accordance with the agreement entered into by the company," the filing added.

In April, the country's fourth largest IT services firm had said it has partnered to acquire in an all-cash deal.

Under the deal, HCL will own 80 per cent stake in the joint venture that has been formed, with holding 19.5 per cent and ( CEO) owning 0.5 per cent.

The JV entity was to acquire 100 per cent stake in Actian Corporation from its shareholders and the acquisition was expected to be completed by August.

HCL had said it will make an equity contribution of $ 164 million and debt of $ 125 million towards the deal. and De Souza will contribute $ 40 million and $ 1 million, respectively, the filing had said.

The filing had added that through this deal, HCL will "own high margin, recurring revenue IP business in data analytics, integration and management products".

Palo Alto-based Actian offers hybrid data management, cloud integration, and analytics solutions. Incorporated in 2005, it has over 275 employees and had registered revenue of $ 107.1 million in 2017.

It has a global customer base with business operations primarily in the US, the UK, Germany, Japan and Australia.