HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri only Indian on Barron's list of world's best CEOs

Shantanu Narayen is among some of the people of the Indian origin on Barron’s list. Narayen joined Adobe about 20 years ago, in the 1990s, and was appointed as senior vice-president of product research. He was later promoted to be the CEO in December 2007. In 1996, he co-founded Pictra, a software for sharing digital images over the internet. The product generated a lot of buzz in the industry but never reached critical mass.