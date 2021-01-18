Health startup Cure.fit acquires US-based digital fitness company Onyx

-
ALSO READ
Fit India Dialogue: PM Modi to interact with fitness enthusiasts on Sept 24
Smartwatch: A timepiece, health monitor and fitness coach rolled into one
Health insurance: Irdai issues guidelines on wellness, preventive measures
Fit India Movement anniversary: What's a Yo-Yo test, PM Modi asks Kohli
PM Modi to interact with fitness influencers, citizens on September 24
-
Health and fitness startup Cure.fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the worlds smartest digital training experience, for an undisclosed sum.
Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback and the acquisition would help Cure.fit improve its computer vision technology for its at-home fitness product and expanding its international business.
"Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place," said Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit.
Onyx was recently featured as "App of the Day" on Apple's App Store and has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.
Cure.fit recently launched in the US with its energy-meter tech wherein, the phone camera tracks users' movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers.
Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.
"High accuracy body tracking combined with studio quality content will help us create a very differentiated experience for our users," said Asaf Avidan Antonir, Co-founder of Onyx.
Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU