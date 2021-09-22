Hero Electric to raise capacity at Ludhiana plant to 500k units in 6 months

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
From maharajas to mass market
Car buyers in India moving up value chain despite salary cuts, job losses
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Cabinet may approve revised PLI scheme for auto sector on Wednesday
-
Hero Electric on Wednesday said it plans to ramp up production capacity at its Ludhiana facility to over five lakh units by March next year in order to cater to enhanced demand for electric two wheelers.
The company noted that it has been witnessing a robust demand after the COVID situation improved in the country.
The company's electric scooters, with the revised amendments to FAME 2 and additional state subsidies, were the most affordable in the country with prices starting at Rs 53,600 (post subsidy), it said.
"The last few months have set the tone for the next few years to come. An extremely conducive environment given the new policies and subsidies which is supporting in growing awareness among consumers. This has also led to a tremendous shift in the industry that has directly led to a growth in demand for EV two wheelers," Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal said in a statement.
The company is hence ramping up production facilities to manufacture over five lakh vehicles and will go on to expand to add capacities to make over 1 million vehicles every year, year-on-year to meet the growing demand, he added.
Hero Electric's Ludhiana plant currently has an installed production capacity of one lakh units per year.
"We at Hero are extremely bullish about the market and are looking forward to a new era of electric mobility," Munjal noted.
In June, the company announced Series B round of funding to drive expansion of its facilities.
Over the past decade, the company has launched over 15 electric two wheelers in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU