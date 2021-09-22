India's SII to invest $68 million in UK vaccine maker Oxford Biomedica

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
Mexico thanks Indian government for sending 870,000 Covid-19 vaccines
States, UTs have stock of more than 15.7 million Covid-19 vaccines: Centre
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
-
(Reuters) -Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) will invest 50 million pounds ($68 million) in Oxford Biomedica to help fund the development of a plant that manufactures COVID-19 shots, the British company said on Wednesday.
Serum - the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume - and Oxford Biomedica both produce AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a unit of India-based SII, will pick up a 3.9% stake in Oxford Biomedica as part of the deal.
Oxford Biomedica, spun off from Oxford University in 1995, said it would use the funds to develop the fallow area at its Oxbox plant into a manufacturing space expected to come online in mid-2023.
The Oxbox plant currently makes COVID-19 shots, and the new space is expected to include a capacity to produce viral vector-based products including vaccines, Biomedica said.
Shares of the British firm were up 5% on the London Stock Exchange, as of 0745 GMT.
Serum's investment comes four months after Oxford Biomedica doubled its sales estimates from the AstraZeneca shot to more than 100 million pounds by 2021-end.
A representative for SII did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
For Serum, the deal is the second in as many weeks, following its planned purchase of a 15% stake in Indian drugmaker Biocon's biologics unit.
The Oxford-based company said on Wednesday it swung to a profit after its half-yearly revenue more than doubled.
($1 = 0.7327 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU