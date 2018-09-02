Hero MotoCorp reports 0.92% rise in total sales at 685,047 units in August

Two-wheeler maker on Sunday reported a 0.92 per cent rise in total sales at 685,047 units in August.

The company had sold 678,797 units of and in August 2017, said in a statement.

said in August, Hero MotoCorp commenced dispatch of its new premium motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R, to dealerships across the country.

The company said it will soon launch two new to provide more excitement during the upcoming festive season.