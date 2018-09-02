Hero MotoCorp reports 0.92% rise in total sales at 685,047 units in August

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 0.92 per cent rise in total sales at 685,047 units in August.

The company had sold 678,797 units of motorcycles and scooters in August 2017, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp said in August, Hero MotoCorp commenced dispatch of its new premium motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R, to dealerships across the country.

The company said it will soon launch two new 125cc scooters to provide more excitement during the upcoming festive season.
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 17:54 IST

