Hero MotoCorp to collaborate with US-based Zero Motorcycles on e-bikes

Two wheeler major on Monday said it has inked a pact with the US-based Zero Motorcycles to collaborate on premium electric motorcycles.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two wheeler maker said in a statement.

In September 2022, Hero MotoCorp's board approved an equity investment of up to USD 60 million in California-based Zero Motorcycles, a leading player in electric motorcycles and powertrains.

"Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets," Chairman & CEO Pawan Munjal said.

The company has forayed into the electric scooter segment with the VIDA V1 scooter. has also initiated operations of its public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. It has already set up nearly 300 charging points across the three cities for public use.

Zero Motorcycles CEO Sam Paschel said the are committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world.

