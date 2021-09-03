HFCL board approves plan to raise Rs 750 crore through various issues

-
ALSO READ
Valuing AT1 bonds
Samsung skips telecom PLI scheme; Ericsson participates through Jabil
Explained: What are perpetual bonds & why have new Sebi rules irked FinMin?
Finance ministry asks Sebi to revoke 100-year maturity rule on AT1 bonds
AT1 bonds: Over Rs 11,000 cr worth call option due for SBI in FY22
-
Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday said it has received its board's consent to raise up to Rs 750 crore through equity, bonds, debentures or any other securities after approval from shareholders and relevant authorities.
HFCL is one of the applicants for the production linked incentive scheme, where the government is offering up to 20 times higher incentives based on investment and incremental production criteria.
"The Board of the directors of the company has, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, considered and approved...fundraising up to Rs 750 crore, by way of private placement or preferential issue of public issue or rights issue or qualified institutional placement or through any other permissible mode," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
HFCL is engaged in the manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fibre, and optical fibre cables (OFC). The company is specialised in setting up modern communication networks for telecom service providers, railways, defence, smart city and surveillance projects.
It has also commissioned a dedicated 5G research and development centre at Bengaluru.
The company had posted over a threefold jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 90.69 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 21.34 crore in the corresponding period in 2020.
The consolidated revenue during April-June 2021 increased 72.46 per cent to Rs 1,206.87 crore, from Rs 699.76 crore in the year-ago period.
The shares of HFCL closed at Rs 68.85 apiece, up 0.29 per cent from its previous close at BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU