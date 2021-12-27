HFCL gets approval as 'Trusted Source' for telecom providers from NSCS

-
HFCL Ltd on Monday said it has received approval as a 'Trusted Source' from National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).
With this nod, HFCL has become the 'Trusted Source' for all Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) for sourcing their active network products and infrastructure, and is among few companies to have received the 'trusted sources' approval in the country.
"We are delighted to receive the approval as a 'trusted source' from NSCS and are fully committed to continue serving our TSP partners with our wide range of products and services," HFCL promoter and managing director, Mahendra Nahata said in a company statement.
The development will cement HFCL's position in the telecom sector, amplifying the growth opportunities. HFCL's inclusion in the select list as one of the trusted sources is a "distinguished achievement" and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering Make in India products/solutions, Nahata added.
The government in June this year launched a website for giving clearance to trusted products that telecom operators can install in their network under the National Security Directive on telecommunication sector.
The National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector (NCDTS) was approved by the cabinet on December 16, 2020, to control installation of telecom gears from non-friendly countries which can pose security threats to the country.
'Trusted Products' are those equipment, whose critical components and the products themselves are sourced from 'Trusted Sources'.
"In the last few years, HFCL has emerged as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of various wireless products including wi-fi, Point-to-point radios in various frequency bands, L2 and L3 switches," HFCL said.
It informed that these 'Made in India' products have already been deployed in India and a number of countries abroad.
"HFCL with its recent foray in development of 5G transport and radio products based on 'open RAN standards', intends to address the ever-growing need for ubiquitous and affordable data connectivity," HFCL added.
The company is working to expand its portfolio of telecom products and supply them not only to Indian telecom service providers but also to global telecom players.
