Telecom gear HFCL net profit declines 21% to Rs 68 crore in Q4

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday posted about a 21 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 68 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 81 crore a year ago.
HFCL's revenue from operations in the reported quarter declined by about 15 per cent to Rs 1,182.98 crore from Rs 1,391.4 crore in the March 2021 quarter.
"Our consistent performance in spite of uncertainties on account of geopolitical conflict, supply chain constraints, increased input cost, and pandemic related volatilities reflects the resilience of our business model and steady strengthening of our growth foundation.
"Steady technological strides, capacity additions, portfolio expansion and fiscal prudence adds predictability to our performance, as evident in our performance numbers," HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement.
For the full FY22, the consolidated profit of HFCL increased by 32.33 per cent to Rs 325.86 crore from Rs 246.24 crore a year ago.
The annual revenue from operations grew by 6.8 per cent to Rs 4,727.11 crore from Rs 4,422.96 crore in 2020-21.
HFCL is moving ahead with another round of Rs 425 crore capex and expanding its global footprints, Nahata said.
