Hindustan Petroleum Corp to fully start revamped Mumbai refinery by July

-
ALSO READ
Indian refiners set to curb spot buying to make room for Iranian oil
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
BPCL board approves buying out Oman Oil's stake in Bina refinery
HPCL chief indicates market forces may slightly raise fuel prices
L&T Hydrocarbon is the lowest bidder for HPCL Rajasthan Refinery
-
NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp.'s Mumbai refinery will start full scale operation at a higher capacity of 190,000 barrels per day (bpd) by end-June or in July, its chairman M. K. Surana said on Thursday.
HPCL had fully shut the 150,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western Maharashtra from April 1 for maintenance and capacity expansion, Surana said at a press conference to announce March quarter earnings.
"One crude unit of 3.5 million tonnes (70,000 bpd) is under commissioning and we are revamping the second unit to add capacity," he said. The state-run refiner aims to add 40,000 bpd capacity to the second crude unit.
He also said the company is operating its 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern India at full capacity.
HPCL is in process of raising the capacity of the Vizag refinery to 300,000 bpd. Surana said the expansion will be completed in this fiscal year to March 2022 while the residue upgradation facility at the Vizag plant is also likely to be completed in 2022.
In addition, HPCL is building a 180,000 bpd refinery and petrochemical plant in desert state of Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sethuraman N. R.; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU