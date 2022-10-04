Hindustan Zinc mined metal production marginally up at 255,000 tonnes in Q2

JUST IN
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output rose by 3 per cent to 2,55,000 tonnes in the July-September quarter on the back of better grades and improved mill recoveries.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company's mined metal production was at 2,48,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

The refined metal production at 2,46,000 tonnes was 18 per cent higher on account of improved smelter performance and better mined metal availability among others, Hindustan Zinc has said in a statement.

The wind power generation was down by 20 per cent at 124 million units (MU) for the second quarter of the current financial year due to lower wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Hindustan Zinc is the country's only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 17:51 IST

