Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Bard, Bing and Baidu: How big tech's AI race will transform searches
Google adds 'Search Status Dashboard' to provide real-time service outages
Key staff driving Apple search engine leaves, rejoins Google: Report
Google Chat lets users filter search results with search chips on web
-
Google company's office in Maharashtra's Pune city was briefly put on alert after it received a call about a bomb in the premises which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.
A man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.
"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.
After being alerted, Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, he said.
"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official said.
Further investigation is on into the incident, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU