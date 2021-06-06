Holisol Logistics raises capital from Northern Arc Capital

-
ALSO READ
Sea change: Global freight industry sails out of the digital dark ages
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Shell Dutch ruling: OPEC and Russia seen gaining more power, business
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
BPCL says it has no intention to pare down stake in Petronet and IGL
-
Holisol, India's leading exchange-to-exchange tech-enabled supply chain solutions company, said it has raised USD 3 million from digital debt platform Northern Arc Capital, to scale up its network across the country.
"This is the fifth round of fund raise for Holisol," the company said in a statement.
The first angel round happened in 2013, raising USD 1.5 million from Sundeep Bhandari-promoted Datavision Systems Pvt Ltd. In 2015, Holisol raised USD 10 million from CLSA Capital Partners; and in 2017, CLSA did a follow-on round of USD 10 million; followed by USD 2.74 million debt from Black Soil in 2019.
"Holisol has been consistently witnessing a surge in demand from its customers for its reliable digitised fulfilment services, and the new round of fund raise will help in fulfilling this demand and accelerate its growth further," the statement said.
The company is looking to double its revenue in the current year on the strength of strong demand pipeline from its existing and new customers.
Holisol offers multi-channel fulfilment solutions for B2C and B2B businesses spanning across retail, fashion, lifestyle, FMCG, online marketplaces and auto industries. It also provides integrated packaging, logistics and returnable solutions to automobile, farm equipment and heavy engineering businesses.
It has a pan-India presence and manages close to one million square feet of fulfilment space spread across over 25 fulfilment centres (FCs), more than 60 hyperlocal fulfilment centres (HFCs) and over 30 integrated packaging sites.
Northern Arc has been at the forefront of fighting the economic and social impact of the pandemic. It has disbursed over Rs 3,500 crores (USD 500 million) over the last financial year to underbanked MSMEs, households, financial institutions, and mid-market corporates.
Commenting on the debt fundraise, Holisol Logistics co-founder and Managing Director Rahul S Dogar said, "We are highly enthused of partnership with Northern Arc on our journey to get closer to our mission of setting up 100 fulfilment centres and 800 HFCs to create a seamlessly connected logistics super grid by 2025 and enable customer success through our platform."
Northern Arc Chief Operating Officer Bama Balakrishnan said, "Northern Arc is committed to supporting mid-market companies in India through customised debt solutions suiting their business requirements."
He added that logistics as a sector has shown tremendous resilience despite significant disruptions on account of COVID-19 and is "one of our focus sectors for the mid-market business".
Holisol, co-founded in June 2009 by Rahul S Dogar, Naveen Rawat and Manish Ahuja, has a workforce of over 200.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU