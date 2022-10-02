Honda Motorcycles and Scooter overtakes Hero Motorcorp in retail sales

-
-
The month of September 2022 saw Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India overtaking the world's largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp Ltd in terms of retail sales.
Last month, over 2.85 lakh two wheelers, rolled out by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, were registered across the country as against over 2.51 lakh two wheelers of Hero Motocorp, as per the Indian government's Vahan portal.
This is the first time that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter pipped Hero Motocorp in retail sales.
Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it had dispatched 519,980 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of September 2022 for sales.
It also said it is geared up to launch its first-electric vehicle, VIDA on October 7.
Hero MotoCorp is finalising a collaboration agreement with Zero Motorcycles, the California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains. The collaboration will focus on co-developing electric motorcycles.
The company's board also approved an equity investment up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.
--IANS
vj/vd
First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:41 IST
