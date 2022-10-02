JUST IN
Business Standard

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter overtakes Hero Motorcorp in retail sales

The month of September 2022 saw Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India overtaking the world's largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp Ltd in terms of retail sales

IANS  |  Chennai 

Honda Silver Wing
Honda 2Wheelers India Silver Wing Mark Logo

The month of September 2022 saw Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India overtaking the world's largest two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp Ltd in terms of retail sales.

Last month, over 2.85 lakh two wheelers, rolled out by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, were registered across the country as against over 2.51 lakh two wheelers of Hero Motocorp, as per the Indian government's Vahan portal.

This is the first time that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter pipped Hero Motocorp in retail sales.

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday said it had dispatched 519,980 units of motorcycles and scooters in the month of September 2022 for sales.

It also said it is geared up to launch its first-electric vehicle, VIDA on October 7.

Hero MotoCorp is finalising a collaboration agreement with Zero Motorcycles, the California-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains. The collaboration will focus on co-developing electric motorcycles.

The company's board also approved an equity investment up to $60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 18:41 IST

