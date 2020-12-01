Honda posts 55% rise in domestic sales in November at 9,990 units

India on Tuesday reported a 55 per cent increase in domestic sales at 9,990 units in November.

The company had sold 6,459 units in the domestic market in November 2019, India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

Exports stood at 31 units last month, it added.

"The festive season this year was good for us with sales improving by 55 per cent in November and contributing to overall industry growth.

"With new and refreshed model line-up along with lucrative offers for consumers, we were able to leverage festive demand and register good sales," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

While the Amaze continues to show strong market performance, the all new City has been fuelling the demand in the mid-size sedan segment since its launch and maintaining its leadership position month after month, he added.

"Although there are continuing challenges of pandemic and its impact on overall consumer sentiment, the rise in personal mobility is expected to help us sustain our sales momentum during the rest of fiscal year," Goel said.

