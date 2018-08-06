HSBC pre-tax profit up 4.6% to $10.7 billion in first half on strong growth

Holdings Plc said on Monday its pretax profit rose 4.6 per cent for the first half of the year, as Europe's biggest showed early progress in its strategy of returning to growth mode after years of restructuring.

reported a pretax profit of $10.7 billion in the six months through June, up from $10.2 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The bank's pretax profit of $5.96 billion in the April-June quarter was higher than the $5.79 billion average of analysts' forecasts compiled by the

"We are taking firm steps to deliver the strategy we outlined in June. We are investing to win new customers, increase our market share, and lay the foundations for consistent growth in profits and returns," John Flint, HSBC's group chief executive, said in a statement.

Flint set out in June a three-year plan to invest $15 billion-$17 billion in areas such as technology and in China, as part of the bank's swing from a strategy of cost-cutting to one of growth.

HSBC's and wealth management, and commercial divisions performed most strongly, Flint said, adding both continued to gain from a positive interest rate environment.

Pretax profits for the first half from jumped 23 per cent to $9.4 billion, representing 88 per cent of the group's pretax profits. Flint re-empahsised as one of the bank's strategic targets in his June presentation.

The also announced that it had appointed Jonathan Symonds, formerly of Bank plc, as its deputy