Hyundai to voluntarily recall over 70K vehicles over faulty parts

Motor will voluntarily recall more than 70,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

is recalling 70,582 units of six models that include the Xcient QZ heavy duty truck and the County bus, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Along with Hyundai's recall, Mercedes-Benz Korea is also set to recall 438 units of five models, including the EQE 350+ and EQS 450+ pure electric sedans, reports Yonhap Agency.

The problems that prompted the recall include a possible power outage caused by a faulty alternator component in Hyundai's Mighty truck and a faulty pintle hook in Mercedes-Benz's EQS 450+ all-electric sedan, it said.

Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centres of and the German carmaker on Thursday and Friday, respectively, to replace the parts free of charge, the Ministry said.

Last week, Hyundai Motor said that the cumulative sales of its eco-friendly vehicles surpassed the 1 million mark in July, 13 years after its entry into the green-car market.

The automaking giant said its Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 29,484 environmentally-friendly vehicles in July alone, raising their cumulative sales to 1.024 million.

The milestone came after Hyundai Motor Group entered the eco-friendly vehicle market in July 2009 by launching the hybrid model of its Avante subcompact.

