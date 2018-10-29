Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to acquire US company for $34 billion, including debt, as it seeks to diversify its hardware and consulting business into and services.

The transaction is by far IBM's biggest acquisition. It underscores Ginni Rometty's efforts to expand the company's subscription-based offerings, as it faces slowing sales and waning demand for mainframe servers.

IBM, which has a market capitalisation of $114 billion, will pay $190 per share in cash for Red Hat, a 63 per cent premium to Friday's closing share price.

Founded in 1993, Red Hat specializes in Linux operating systems, the most popular type of open-source software, which was developed as an alternative to proprietary software made by Corp.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Red Hat charges fees to its corporate customers for custom features, maintenance and technical support, offering a lucrative source of subscription revenue.

Red Hat is one of the very few in the sector that has both revenue growth and free cash flow, Rometty, who has been IBM's since 2012, said in an interview with Reuters.

"This acquisition we are clearly doing for growth synergies. This is not about cost synergies at all," Rometty said in the interview.

The acquisition illustrates how older are turning to dealmaking to gain scale and fend off competition, especially in cloud computing, where customers using are seeking to save money by consolidating their vendor relationships.

IBM is hoping the deal will help it catch up with Amazon.com Inc, and in the rapidly growing cloud business. IBM shares have lost almost a third of their value in the past five years, while Red Hat shares are up 170 per cent over the same period.

"This deal represents the culmination of IBM's existing partnership with Red Hat, and, in our view, allows IBM to gain a highly strategic asset to advance its hybrid cloud initiatives," analysts wrote in a research note.

They added that for the deal to work, it was important for IBM to uphold Red Hat's neutrality when it came to operating platforms and maintain Red Hat's open-source and multi-cloud position in the market.

Big blue

IBM was founded in 1911 and is known in the industry as Big Blue, a reference to its once ubiquitous blue computers. It has faced years of revenue declines, as it transitions its legacy computer maker business into new technology products and services. Its recent initiatives have included and business lines around Watson, named after the supercomputer it developed.

To be sure, IBM is no stranger to acquisitions. It acquired cloud infrastructure provider in 2013 for $2 billion, and the Weather Channel's data assets for more than $2 billion in 2015. It also acquired Canadian business in 2008 for $5 billion.

Other big technology have also recently sought to reinvent themselves through acquisitions. this year acquired for $7.5 billion; agreed to acquire CA Inc for nearly $19 billion; and agreed to acquire marketing Marketo for $5 billion.

One of IBM's main competitors, Technologies Inc, made a big bet on software and two years ago, when it acquired data storage company for $67 billion. As part of that deal, inherited an 82 per cent stake in virtualization software company VMware Inc.

The deal between IBM and Red Hat is expected to close in the second half of 2019. IBM said it planned to suspend its share repurchase program in 2020 and 2021 to help pay for the deal.

IBM said Red Hat would continue to be led by Red Hat and Red Hat's current management team. It intends to maintain Red Hat's headquarters, facilities, brands and practices.

offered financial advice to IBM, alongside and JPMorgan Chase & Co, which also provided financing for the deal. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, provided legal advice to IBM.

and were financial advisers to Red Hat, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, offered legal advice to the company on the deal. "Knowing first-hand how important open, are to helping businesses unlock value, we see the power of bringing these two companies together, and are honoured to advise IBM and commit financing for this transaction," JPMorgan said in a statement.