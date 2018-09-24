ICICI Bank gets directors' approval for proposed offshore borrowing

-
ICICI Bank Monday said its committee of executive directors has approved the proposed offshore borrowing, without citing any amount.
"The Committee of Executive Directors of the bank at its meeting held today has approved the proposed offshore borrowings by way of issuances of debt instruments and certificate of deposits by the bank subject to business requirements/market conditions," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
Stock of ICICI Bank closed 2.85 per cent down at Rs 308.75 on BSE Monday.
