IFCI approves allotment of preferential shares to govt to raise Rs 100 cr

Infrastructure term lender Ltd on Thursday approved allotment of preferential shares to the government in lieu of capital infusion of Rs 100 crore in the company.

The decision was taken at extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the company, said in a regulatory filing.

The shareholders approved issuance of equity shares of Rs 100 crore by way of preferential allotment to the government and authorised the board for the same.

stock closed 12.8 per cent down at Rs 10.90 on BSE.

