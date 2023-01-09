IL&FS completes interim distribution payout of Rs 1,273-cr for RMGSL

has completed Interim Distribution pay-out for Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), an Group company.

The Group has paid a total of Rs 1,273 crore, of which Rs 1,252 crore has been paid to the secured financial creditors, for RMGSL.

The total claims of secured financial creditors -- including Canara Bank, Union Bank, Central Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and India International Finance Company Limited (UK) -- in RMGSL was Rs 1,546 crore.

This distribution, thus, translates in a recovery of around 81 per cent to these secured financial creditors.

The four PSU banks have got over 75 per cent of the said RMGSL distribution payout.

Board had approved this pay out in its board meeting held last month.

