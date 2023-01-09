IL&FS completes interim distribution payout of Rs 1,273-cr for RMGSL

-
ALSO READ
Infosys cuts average variable payout to 70% for Q1 on margin pressure
Sebi reduces timelines for redemption amount, dividend payout to 7 days
Delhi Metro fails to comply with Delhi HC order to pay DAMEPL by Oct 4
Kolkata underwater metro to be completed by December 2023, says KMRC
DMRC seeks Rs 3,500 cr from govt to comply with directions in DAMEPL case
-
IL&FS has completed Interim Distribution pay-out for Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL), an IL&FS Group company.
The Group has paid a total of Rs 1,273 crore, of which Rs 1,252 crore has been paid to the secured financial creditors, for RMGSL.
The total claims of secured financial creditors -- including Canara Bank, Union Bank, Central Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and India International Finance Company Limited (UK) -- in RMGSL was Rs 1,546 crore.
This distribution, thus, translates in a recovery of around 81 per cent to these secured financial creditors.
The four PSU banks have got over 75 per cent of the said RMGSL distribution payout.
IL&FS Board had approved this pay out in its board meeting held last month.
--IANS
san/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 18:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU