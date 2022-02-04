IL&FS sells its 35% stake in WCBTRL, resolves Rs 324 cr group debt

-
ALSO READ
Delhi divided into three zones for 24X7 water supply project
Karnataka Bank launches KBL FASTag for seamless toll deduction
DoT releases bank guarantee of around Rs 9,200 cr of Airtel, VIL, Jio
TDSAT asks DoT not to encash BGs against Airtel, VIL till next hearing
'Policy support, fundraise may give VIL relief but sizable hike must'
-
IL&FS Group on Friday said it has completed the sale of its 35 per cent stake in Warora Chandrapur Ballarpur Toll Road Limited (WCBTRL).
Accordingly, the stake was sold to IL&FS' majority joint venture partner Vishvaraj Infrastructure Limited (VIL).
"The sale entails VIL taking over entire external debt of WCBTRL amounting to Rs 306 crore, providing equity value of over Rs 12 crore and settling IL&FS Group dues amounting to Rs 6 crore - thereby resolving Rs 324 crore from the overall IL&FS Group debt of approx. Rs 99,000 crore, as of October 2018,"
"The Group had already received requisite approvals from the ITNL CoC, Supreme Court Justice (retd) D.K. Jain and Hon'ble NCLT to complete the transaction."
As per the statement, the key lenders to the project -- Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) -- have all approved the sale and change in ownership.
"As part of the resolution, the new Board had earlier followed a public process to sell the Group's minority stake in WCBTRL but it received no interest from buyers. Thereafter, the majority partner, VIL, evinced interest in purchasing the stake."
"The new Board, after receiving fair market and liquidation values from two independent valuers, took the decision to sell the stake to the majority partner."
Notably, the company was promoted by IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited (ITNL), an IL&FS subsidiary, with 35 per cent stake while the balance 65 per cent is held between Vishvaraj Infrastructure Limited and its associate company Diva Media.A
WCBTRL built a four lane highway project connecting Warora, Chandrapur and Ballarpur traversing along three different highways of SH-264, SH-266 and SH-267 in the state of Maharashtra.
The highway was built under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (Toll) model.
The 64 km project, developed at a cost of Rs 689 crore, has a concession validity till January 2041 granted by the Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra.
--IANS
rv/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU