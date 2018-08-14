Imtaiyazur Rahman appointed Acting CEO with effect: UTI AMC Board

-
ALSO READ
UTI MF identifies Rahman as interim chief if Puri doesn't get extension
UTI AMC board clashes over appointment of managing director and CEO
T Rowe moves Bombay HC seeking extension of Puri's tenure as UTI MF head
Largest shareholder T Rowe Price seeks govt role in UTI MF board issues
UTI AMC stake loses sheen for T Rowe Price
-
UTI AMC on Tuesday said that its Board has appointed Imtaiyazur Rahman as the company's Acting CEO.
According to the company, the Board of UTI AMC appointed Rahman, Group President and Chief Finance Officer, as the Acting CEO with effect from August 14, 2018.
He will look after the day to day operations of the company and work closely with the rest of the senior leadership team.
"The Board is pleased to appoint Imtaiyazur Rahman as Acting CEO of UTI AMC. He has been with UTI for a long time and has performed a good job in various functional areas," D.K. Mehrotra, Director, UTI AMC, was quoted as saying in a statement.
"He brings with him a rich experience and maturity which will help bring the team together and take UTI forward."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU