India's GSPL says new pipeline to boost FY22 gas supply by a quarter

Gas transmission by India's Gujarat State Petronet Ltd will rise by about a quarter in the next fiscal year starting from April as it links northern regions to an existing grid in the western state

GSPL | Gas pipeline

Reuters  |  AHMEDABAD 

AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - Gas transmission by India's Gujarat State Petronet Ltd will rise by about a quarter in the next fiscal year starting from April as it links northern regions to an existing grid in the western state, a company official said on Tuesday.

The 930-km (578-miles) pipeline linking Mehsana in Gujarat to Bathinda in the northern state of Punjab at a cost of 55 billion rupees ($739 million) will be ready by March, the firm's joint managing director, Sanjeev Kumar, told Reuters.

 

(Reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 03 2020. 12:27 IST

