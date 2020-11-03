India's GSPL says new pipeline to boost FY22 gas supply by a quarter

-
-
AHMEDABAD (Reuters) - Gas transmission by India's Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
The 930-km (578-miles) pipeline linking Mehsana in Gujarat to Bathinda in the northern state of Punjab at a cost of 55 billion rupees ($739 million) will be ready by March, the firm's joint managing director, Sanjeev Kumar, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
