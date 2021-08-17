India's Serum Institute takes 50% stake in drug vial maker Schott Kaisha

-
ALSO READ
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Mortality 'significantly' increased in 2nd Covid wave in India: Study
China approves Sinopharm's new coronavirus vaccine for clinical trials
White House 'no comment' on Serum appeal to lift ban on vaccine ingredients
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by production volume, has taken a 50% stake in Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha, the companies said in a statement https://bit.ly/3AIBLvS on Tuesday.
Serum Institute was already a customer of Schott Kaisha, using their vials, ampoules and syringes to store vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. The companies did not provide any further details on the deal.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU