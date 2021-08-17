India's Serum Institute takes 50% stake in drug vial maker Schott Kaisha

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker by production volume, has taken a 50% stake in Indian drug vial maker Schott Kaisha, the said in a statement https://bit.ly/3AIBLvS on Tuesday.

Serum Institute was already a customer of Schott Kaisha, using their vials, ampoules and syringes to store vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield. The did not provide any further details on the deal.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

