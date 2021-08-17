SpiceJet announces transfer of logistics business to SpiceXpress

-
ALSO READ
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
SpiceJet Q1 preview: Analysts eye liquidity measures, growth in cargo biz
Air India privatisation: SpiceJet's Ajay Singh has a risky flight plan
SpiceXpress airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi
Shiv Nadar resigns as MD of HCL Technologies, named Chairman Emeritus
-
SpiceJet on Tuesday announced it was transferring its cargo and logistics services on a slump sale basis to its subsidiary SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited.
The proposed transfer of business to SpiceXpress will allow the new company to rapidly grow its innovative logistics platform and its unique fulfilment as a service business model," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, in a statement.
SpiceXpress will also be able to raise capital independent of SpiceJet to fund this growth, he mentioned.
He said he was confident that the performance of SpiceXpress as an independent entity will leverage and unlock significant value for SpiceJet and all its shareholders.
The airline's statement said: "The logistics business has been valued at Rs 2,555.77 crore based on an independent valuation exercise carried out by the company and the purchase consideration for the same shall be discharged by SpiceXpress by issuance of shares of SpiceXpress to SpiceJet, subject to all approvals as may be required."
It is expected that SpiceXpress will operate as a separate entity upon transfer of business on or around October 1, 2021, it mentioned.
While SpiceXpress will operate as a separate entity, SpiceJet will continue to provide certain transportation services, ground and logistics support, management services, sharing and provisioning of resources etc. to SpiceXpress, it said.
SpiceJet said all related assets and liabilities, including, know-how, trademark, licenses, franchises, customer contracts and distribution network of cargo and logistics business would be transferred to SpiceXpress.
As per the quarterly results for period ending June, the logistics arm continued with its strong growth story reporting yet another profitable quarter with a net profit of Rs 30 crore.
"The revenue increased by a whopping 285 per cent to Rs 473 crore for the reported quarter as compared to Rs 166 crore in the same quarter last year," the airline's statement noted.
The logistics arm has a network which spans over 68 domestic and over 110 international destinations including the US, Europe and Africa, it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU