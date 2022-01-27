L&T, Axis Bank, Tata Motors among 'top picks' ahead of Budget: ICICI Direct

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
ICICI Bank may become 'super banktech'; analysts see 37% upside post Q3 nos
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
Will 5G come in the way of India's flight safety?
What is the annual Union Budget?
-
Brokerage house ICICI Direct has picked Larsen & Toubro shares as its number one pick in a list of 10 stocks ahead of the Union Budget FY23, to be tabled in the Parliament on February 1.
It picked the engineering and construction entity as its top pick on the back of the company's strong order book and good revenue outlook.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) deals in EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It primarily operates in infrastructure, heavy engineering, defence engineering, power, hydrocarbon, and services business segments.
"We expect the stock to regain upward momentum, challenge all-time high and gradually head towards Rs 2,168 as it is the upper band of rising channel," the brokerage said in its report titled 'Techno Funda: Budget Top Picks'.
On Thursday, the company's shares settled 0.6 per cent down at Rs 1,913, data showed.
The second in the list is Axis Bank, followed by Tata Motors and United Spirits.
"Axis Bank has a well-diversified loan book having strengths in both retail and corporate segments. The bank's liability profile has improved significantly, which would be helpful in sustaining the margins at a healthy level. Its recent quarterly performance was healthy and the bank has multiple levers to improve return ratios going ahead," it said.
The brokerage expects Axis Bank shares to move towards Rs 870 level -- its all-time high -- against its current price of Rs 777.
For Tata Motors, it expects the shares to head towards Rs 555 against the current Rs 496.
"It stays committed to its long-term vision of healthy profitability at JLR, positive free cash flow generation and consequent de-leveraging of the balance sheet starting FY23E. This we believe should substantially improve the return ratios matrix and drive re-rating at Tata Motors," it said about the automaker.
"Recent price appreciation post securing equity investment in its domestic passenger vehicle EV business is a testimony to our positive stance," it added.
For alcoholic beverage firm United Spirits, the stock is expected to move towards Rs 970, against Rs 843 presently.
"With its broad portfolio and focus on placing existing brands in the upper prestige segment, along with introduction of its several iconic brands from Diageo stable, USL is well placed to capitalise on the rapidly growing premiumisation trend in the sector," the brokerage said.
Other top picks in the list are Bank of Baroda, Container Corporation of India, KPR Mills, National Aluminium, Bharat Dynamics, and KNR Constructions.
--IANS
ad/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU