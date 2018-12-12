Indiabulls Ventures shares surge over 17% after settling case with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Ventures promoter Sameer Gehlaut, 5 others settle case with Sebi
Indiabulls Ventures approves preferential issue of Rs 15.39-billion CCDs
Indiabulls Ventures appoints ex-NPCI MD Abhaya Hota as Independent Director
Indiabulls Ventures hits new high on fund raising plan; soars 48% in 1 mnth
Infosys, Indiabulls Ventures, Relaxo Footwears hit new high
-
Shares of Indiabulls Ventures Wednesday soared over 17 per cent after its promoter Sameer Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a case with markets regulator Sebi.
On Tuesday, Gehlaut and five other promoter entities settled a case with Sebi related to the alleged violation of 'takeover regulations' after paying Rs 4.8 million towards the settlement fee.
The stock climbed 16.84 per cent to close at Rs 395.75 on the BSE. Intra-day, it jumped 19.98 per cent to Rs 406.4.
On the NSE, shares of the company advanced by 17.56 per cent to end at Rs 398.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 239 billion on the BSE.
On the equity volume front, over 400,000 shares were traded on the BSE, while more than 2.1 million units changed hands on the NSE.
The markets regulator had initiated adjudication proceedings against these promoter entities in January this year for alleged violations of provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms in the matter of Indiabulls Ventures.
However, Gehlaut, Orthia Properties, Orthia Constructions, Zelkova Builders, Innus Properties and Innus Developers approached the regulator with a plea to settle the matter "without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law".
Subsequently, the regulator has disposed of the adjudication proceedings initiated against the entities after the entities paid Rs 4.8 million as settlement fee.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU