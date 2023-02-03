Indian authority seeks tax from Amazon on cloud services fees paid to US

-
ALSO READ
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
AWS upbeat on India, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge to protect customers assets
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale goes live for Prime user: Details here
Egypt to raise Suez Canal transit fees for ships in 2023: Authority
-
Indian tax authority has decided to charge tax on cloud services fees paid by Amazon to the US, a move which will lead to company coughing up "significant" amount in taxes including payments for some of the previous years, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Without sharing details of the decision, Amazon said it will contest the decision but it will have to remit a significant amount in taxes unless the matter is resolved.
"In February 2023, we received a decision by the Indian Tax Authority (ITA) that tax applies to cloud services fees paid to the US. We will need to remit taxes on the services in question, including for a portion of prior years, until this matter is resolved, which payments could be significant in the aggregate," the company said.
Amazon claimed that the ITA's decision is without merit.
"We believe the ITA's decision is without merit, we intend to defend our position vigorously, and we expect to recoup taxes paid. If this matter is adversely resolved, we would reflect significant additional tax expense, including for taxes previously paid," Amazon said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 19:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU