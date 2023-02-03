Indian authority seeks tax from Amazon on cloud services fees paid to US

Indian tax authority has decided to charge tax on fees paid by to the US, a move which will lead to company coughing up "significant" amount in including payments for some of the previous years, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"In February 2023, we received a decision by the Indian Tax Authority (ITA) that tax applies to fees paid to the US. We will need to remit on the services in question, including for a portion of prior years, until this matter is resolved, which payments could be significant in the aggregate," the company said.

"We believe the ITA's decision is without merit, we intend to defend our position vigorously, and we expect to recoup taxes paid. If this matter is adversely resolved, we would reflect significant additional tax expense, including for taxes previously paid," Amazon said.

